Diesel price in Nova Scotia jumps nearly 13 cents overnight

The price of diesel increased by 12.9 cents a litre in Nova Scotia on Saturday. A litre of diesel now sells for a minimum of 251 cents, up from 238.1 on Friday and 226.6 on Oct. 8.

Price has increased by over $1 in a year

The cost of diesel in Nova Scotia is now more than $1 higher per litre than it was a year ago. (Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images)

The minimum price of diesel has increased by approximately 25 cents a litre in a week and 53 cents per litre over 10 days. 

The minimum price is now more than $1 per litre more than it was a year ago.

The price of gas did not change on Saturday.

