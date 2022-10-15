Diesel price in Nova Scotia jumps nearly 13 cents overnight
The price of diesel increased by 12.9 cents a litre in Nova Scotia on Saturday. A litre of diesel now sells for a minimum of 251 cents, up from 238.1 on Friday and 226.6 on Oct. 8.
Price has increased by over $1 in a year
The price of diesel increased by 12.9 cents a litre in Nova Scotia on Saturday.
A litre of diesel now sells for a minimum of 251 cents, up from 238.1 on Friday and 226.6 on Oct. 8.
The minimum price of diesel has increased by approximately 25 cents a litre in a week and 53 cents per litre over 10 days.
The minimum price is now more than $1 per litre more than it was a year ago.
The price of gas did not change on Saturday.
MORE TOP STORIES