Diesel prices in Nova Scotia expected to climb at midnight
Utility and Review Board to invoke interrupter clause, gasoline prices not affected
The price of diesel in Nova Scotia will change at midnight.
A news release from the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board said the interrupter clause is being triggered "due to significant shifts in the market price of diesel oil."
The price for diesel at the pump will change at midnight, but the change will not affect gasoline prices.
The release from the review board does not specify if the price of diesel will be adjusted up or down.
CBC News reporter Robert Jones, who makes gas price predictions for the network, said he expects the price to go up by at least eight cents per litre.
The minimum price of diesel in Nova Scotia on Tuesday was $1.84 per litre in the Halifax area, ranging up to $1.86 in Cape Breton.
Minimum gasoline prices ranged from $1.66 in Halifax to $1.68 in Cape Breton.
