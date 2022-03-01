Diesel prices in N.S. to change at midnight

The price of diesel oil in Nova Scotia will change at midnight.

A news release from the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board said the interrupter clause is being triggered "due to significant shifts in the market price of diesel oil."

Pump prices will change at midnight, but the change does not affect gasoline prices.

Although the release from the UARB does not specify if the price of diesel will be adjusted up or down, CBC News reporter Robert Jones, who makes gas price predictions for the network, said he expects the price to go up by at least seven cents per litre.

The minimum price of diesel in Nova Scotia on Tuesday was $1.60 per litre.

MORE TOP STORIES