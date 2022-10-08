Price of diesel increases by almost 14 cents per litre in Nova Scotia

The price of diesel increased Saturday by almost 14 cents a litre in Nova Scotia.

Fuel prices are adjusted Fridays in the province, but due to a change in market conditions, an additional change was made to diesel Saturday.

Diesel now sells for a minimum of 226.6 cents per litre, up from 212.9.

The price of diesel has increased by more than 40 cents per litre in the last eight days. On Sept. 30, diesel was selling for a minimum of 186 cents per litre in the province.

The price of gas did not change Saturday.

