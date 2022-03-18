Price of diesel in N.S. to change overnight

The price of diesel in Nova Scotia will be adjusted at midnight.

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board said Friday the interrupter clause would be invoked "due to significant shifts in the market price of diesel oil."

CBC News reporter Robert Jones, who makes gas price predictions for the network, said he expects the price of diesel to go up by 12 cents.

The UARB said the change will not affect the price of gasoline in the province.

As of Friday, the price of sulfur diesel ranged from 174.0 cents per litre in Halifax to 178.2 in Cape Breton.

