Diesel price drops by roughly 9 cents a litre in Nova Scotia
The price of diesel dropped around 9 cents per litre in Nova Scotia Saturday. Fuel prices are adjusted Fridays in the province, but due to a change in market conditions, an additional change was made to diesel Saturday.
Price of gas did not change
The price of diesel dropped around 9 cents per litre in Nova Scotia Saturday.
Fuel prices are adjusted Fridays in the province, but due to a change in market conditions, an additional change was made to diesel Saturday.
Diesel now sells for a minimum of 188.5 cents per litre, down from 197.8.
The price of gas did not change Saturday.
MORE TOP STORIES
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?