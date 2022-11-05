Price of diesel increases by 15 cents per litre in Nova Scotia
Fuel prices are adjusted Fridays in the province, but due to a change in market conditions, an additional change was made to diesel Saturday. Diesel now sells for a minimum of 248.7 cents per litre, up from 233.6.
The price of diesel increased Saturday by 15 cents a litre in Nova Scotia.
Fuel prices are adjusted Fridays in the province, but Nova Scotia's Utility and Review Board says due to a change in market conditions, an additional change was made to diesel Saturday.
Diesel now sells for a minimum of 248.7 cents per litre, up from 233.6.
The increase in Nova Scotia was outstripped by the change in price in neighbouring New Brunswick, where diesel is selling for a maximum of 307.3 cents per litre for self-serve, up from 238.7 the day before, a change of 68.6 cents.
The price of gas did not change Saturday in Nova Scotia.
