Price of diesel increases by 15 cents per litre in Nova Scotia

The price of diesel increased Saturday by 15 cents a litre in Nova Scotia.

Fuel prices are adjusted Fridays in the province, but Nova Scotia's Utility and Review Board says due to a change in market conditions, an additional change was made to diesel Saturday.

Diesel now sells for a minimum of 248.7 cents per litre, up from 233.6.

The increase in Nova Scotia was outstripped by the change in price in neighbouring New Brunswick, where diesel is selling for a maximum of 307.3 cents per litre for self-serve, up from 238.7 the day before, a change of 68.6 cents.

The price of gas did not change Saturday in Nova Scotia.

MORE TOP STORIES