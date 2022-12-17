Content
Price of diesel in Nova Scotia tumbles for 2nd straight day

Diesel was selling for a minimum of $2.05.2 per litre on Saturday, down from $2.19 per litre on Friday and 2.30.7 per litre the week prior.

Diesel has fallen 25 cents since the first week of December

A diesel pump fills up a tank with fuel.
The price of diesel in Nova Scotia has fallen 25 cents in two days. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

The price of diesel in Nova Scotia fell 14 cents to $2.05.2 per litre on Saturday after the province's regulator made an adjustment at midnight.

The price has dropped by 25 cents per litre in two days.

On Friday, the price went from $2.30.7 per litre to $2.19 cents per litre.

The price of gas did not change Saturday. The minimum price for regular gas sits at 1.39.9 in the Halifax area.

