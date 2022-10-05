Price of diesel jumps overnight in Nova Scotia

The price of diesel jumped more than 11 cents in Nova Scotia Wednesday.

The province's regulator used the interrupter clause to adjust the price at midnight.

Gasoline prices were not affected by the change.

Diesel was selling for a minimum of $1.97 per litre Wednesday in the Halifax area, up from $1.86 a day earlier.

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board said the change reflects "significant shifts" in the market price of diesel oil.

The regular weekly setting for fuel prices comes Friday.

