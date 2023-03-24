Advocates call for government funding of continuous glucose monitoring devices

Tara Roberts knew her son's blood sugar was becoming dangerously low before he did.

Roberts was at home in Glace Bay and her son was at university in Antigonish last month. But because he had a continuous glucose monitoring device, Roberts got an alert on her phone.

"I wish I didn't know what a Dexcom alarm even sounded like," she said, using the device's brand name.

"It's not something that anybody wants to wear, but it is what's needed."

After calling her son and his roommate and not getting a response, she called Emergency Health Services to request a wellness check. Not long after she heard back from paramedics that they were able to wake up her son and he had a few juice boxes to get his sugar levels back up.

"Colby texted me to say, 'I'm good, mom. Thank you.' And the paramedics were on their way."

Legislation unlikely to pass this session

Situations such as this one are why Roberts and others think the provincial government should cover the cost of continuous glucose monitoring devices. The devices provide updates about blood sugar levels every five minutes and can send the information to up to five people through a bluetooth connection. Alerts can be set for when levels get too high or too low.

Although her son's device is covered through her insurance plan, Roberts knows that is not the case for many people who cannot afford the cost, which can be in the thousands of dollars.

The Liberals have a bill before the legislature that would cover the cost of the devices for people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, although it appears unlikely to pass this session.

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill said the cost of providing the devices would be much less than the long-term health-related costs diabetes can have on the health-care system when it is not managed. When not managed, diabetes can lead to kidney failure, amputation and heart disease.

"It's better money spent to help these folks stay healthier for longer," Churchill recently told reporters.

"It'll take pressure off the health-care system and it will also save these Nova Scotians with diabetes thousands of dollars who are paying for continuous glucose monitors."

Health Department reviewing the issue

Health Minister Michelle Thompson said she has talked with families and advocates about the issue, and she knows from her time working as a nurse about the importance of the devices.

Thompson told reporters that the issue is being looked at by officials in her department.

"It's under review," she said.

"I don't have a commitment today but I do want to assure people that we are reviewing it in the department."

The day after paramedics were called to check on her son, Roberts said he was well enough to be back at football training and attending class.

The devices are the type of preventative health care that can help the system, she said.

"You can stop the lows, you can stop the highs, which in the long run is going to stop your long-term complications and also allow you to live your life."

