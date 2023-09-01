2 Nova Scotians arrested after crates of live lobster seized in N.B.

Two people from Saulnierville, N.S., were arrested and released Wednesday for Fisheries Act infractions following the seizure of live lobster in Moncton, N.B.

Fisheries officers seized 110 crates containing about 8,000 lobster, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans posted on social media.

Officials returned the lobster to Nova Scotia and released them back into the ocean near Meteghan, N.S., on St. Marys Bay.

The department did not release any further information about who was arrested or where the lobster were originally harvested.

CBC News has reached out to the federal department for more information on the bust.

Earlier this week, it told CBC News it had seized 464 traps in lobster fishing areas 33 and 34 in southern Nova Scotia, where the commercial season is closed.

The department said it was still investigating and it did not respond when asked if anyone had been charged.

