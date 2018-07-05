Skip to Main Content
DFO seized 172 lobster traps from Bay of Fundy
New

DFO seized 172 lobster traps from Bay of Fundy

Three fishermen from Margaretsville, N.S., violated the federal Fisheries Act, DFO says.

3 fishermen from Margaretsville, N.S., violated federal Fisheries Act, DFO says

CBC News ·
DFO seized the lobster traps in late June. (DFO Maritimes)

Three fishermen are accused of violating the Fisheries Act and 172 lobster traps have been seized by fisheries officers from the Bay of Fundy, according to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

DFO said in a tweet the traps were taken in late June after a series of violations, which it did not detail. It said the fishermen are from Margaretsville, N.S.

Officers from the Digby detachment of DFO removed the traps from Lobster Fishing Area 35, which runs from Digby and spans an upper portion of the Bay of Fundy, including the Minas Basin and waters near Alma, N.B.

The fishing season in LFA 35 runs from March through July.

Read more articles at CBC Nova Scotia

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us