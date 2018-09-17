DFO investigation leads to another lobster pound in southwest Nova Scotia

For the second time in a month, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans has moved against a lobster pound in southwest Nova Scotia.

CBC News has learned officers from the DFO office in Barrington visited a business in the Shag Harbour area on Sept. 11 as part of an investigation.

RCMP said fisheries officers went to the facility to seize lobster, though it's unclear whether any was taken.

Police were asked to assist "by keeping the peace, and help to maintain open lines of communication between DFO and the fishers who were involved," RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said in a statement.

DFO would not confirm if the investigation is connected to an ongoing probe into illegal sales of lobster caught under an Indigenous food, social and ceremonial licence, which does not permit sales.

"Fishery officers conducted an inspection, collected information, including lobster and purchase/sale records. Consistent with departmental policy, no details or further comment will be provided," spokesperson Mike Campbell said in a statement to CBC News.

DFO crackdown

In August, the department seized 100 crates of lobster worth an estimated $50,000 from a seafood distributor in New Edinburgh, outside Weymouth.

The department said it believed those lobster were caught and retained under an Indigenous food, social and ceremonial fisheries licence.

Lobster meat was also seized from two restaurants in Yarmouth after the businesses couldn't prove to inspectors that the seafood was legally purchased.

DFO officers also seized lobster gear that month after identifying violations including the illegal use of bait and untagged or invalid tags on traps.

The department tweeted that vessel patrols seized 47 of the 128 traps they inspected, and released 774 lobsters in those seized traps back into the ocean.

DFO said the investigation at the New Edinburgh distributor was "not directly" related to the restaurant and lobster trap inspections.

The other bust

In October 2017, DFO raided the Guang Da International lobster pound in Belliveaus Cove and seized lobster from Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

The Chinese owners were charged by DFO in July and accused of selling lobster under an Aboriginal communal fishing licence.

Read more articles from CBC Nova Scotia