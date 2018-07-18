Skip to Main Content
DFO lays charges stemming from Halifax airport lobster seizure, Belliveaus Cove raid
The company, 9902848 Canada Inc.-Guang Da International, and its owner are accused of selling fish that was not authorized for sale.

Company accused of selling fish not authorized for sale despite being caught legally

A fishing boat is tied up in Belliveaus Cove. A short distance away, Guang Da International operates a lobster pound that was raided in October 2017 by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans. (Stephanie Blanchet/CBC)

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has laid charges in connection with a raid on a lobster pound in Belliveaus Cove, N.S., and a seizure of seafood from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in October 2017.

"The licence that the fish is believed to be caught under is issued under the Aboriginal communal fishing licence regulations and the licence that was used doesn't allow for sale," said Derrick Parsons, DFO's chief of enforcement operations for conservation and protection in the Maritimes.

DFO said the investigation into the company and its owner began last October following the inspection of lobster at the airport.

That inspection, according to DFO, led to the execution of a series of search warrants at a fishing processing plant in Belliveaus Cove.

The first court appearance for plea is set for Sept. 11, 2018 at Digby provincial court.

