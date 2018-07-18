DFO lays charges stemming from Halifax airport lobster seizure, Belliveaus Cove raid

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has laid charges in connection with a raid on a lobster pound in Belliveaus Cove, N.S., and a seizure of seafood from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in October 2017.

The company, 9902848 Canada Inc.-Guang Da International, and its owner are accused of allegedly selling fish that were caught and retained under the authority of a licence where sale was not authorized.

"The licence that the fish is believed to be caught under is issued under the Aboriginal communal fishing licence regulations and the licence that was used doesn't allow for sale," said Derrick Parsons, DFO's chief of enforcement operations for conservation and protection in the Maritimes.

DFO said the investigation into the company and its owner began last October following the inspection of lobster at the airport.

That inspection, according to DFO, led to the execution of a series of search warrants at a fishing processing plant in Belliveaus Cove.

The first court appearance for plea is set for Sept. 11, 2018 at Digby provincial court.

