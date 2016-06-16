A property in downtown Halifax that includes the historic Dennis building will be redeveloped.

The province announced Friday it has signed an agreement with Dexel Developments to develop the Truscan site, which includes the Dennis building, Hansard building and an adjacent parking lot on Granville Street.

There were five developers in the competition.

"This ensures we can protect the integrity of this site in a historic area adjacent to Province House and the Grand Parade," Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Minister Lloyd Hines said in a news release.

Dexel has proposed a nine-storey, mixed-use residential and retail project.

Provincial restrictions for the site are:

• maintain the granite facade of the Dennis building and facade of the Hansard building.

• no commercial or retail space on Granville Street.

• no balconies facing Granville Street.

A nine-storey, mixed-use residential and retail project is proposed for the Truscan site in downtown Halifax, which includes the historic Dennis building, Hansard building and an adjacent parking lot on Granville Street. (Jean Laroche/CBC)

"We are excited to be working with the province and Halifax Regional Municipality on this project," Louie Lawen, president and CEO of Lawen Group, said in the release. Lawen is Dexel's parent company.

"We are eager to get started on the next steps to make this project come to fruition."

Dexel must have development approval from Halifax Regional Municipality within 18 months and complete the project within 42 months of that approval for the agreement to remain valid.

The Dennis building was constructed in 1863 and has heritage status.

MORE TOP STORIES