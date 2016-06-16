Historic Dennis building in Halifax gets new lease on life
'This ensures we can protect the integrity of this site in a historic area adjacent to Province House'
A property in downtown Halifax that includes the historic Dennis building will be redeveloped.
The province announced Friday it has signed an agreement with Dexel Developments to develop the Truscan site, which includes the Dennis building, Hansard building and an adjacent parking lot on Granville Street.
There were five developers in the competition.
"This ensures we can protect the integrity of this site in a historic area adjacent to Province House and the Grand Parade," Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Minister Lloyd Hines said in a news release.
Dexel has proposed a nine-storey, mixed-use residential and retail project.
Provincial restrictions for the site are:
• maintain the granite facade of the Dennis building and facade of the Hansard building.
• no commercial or retail space on Granville Street.
• no balconies facing Granville Street.
"We are excited to be working with the province and Halifax Regional Municipality on this project," Louie Lawen, president and CEO of Lawen Group, said in the release. Lawen is Dexel's parent company.
"We are eager to get started on the next steps to make this project come to fruition."
Dexel must have development approval from Halifax Regional Municipality within 18 months and complete the project within 42 months of that approval for the agreement to remain valid.
The Dennis building was constructed in 1863 and has heritage status.
MORE TOP STORIES
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.