Developers, area residents at odds over future of West Porters Lake property

People in West Porters Lake, N.S., want a moratorium on the construction of floating homes until the municipality or province adopts some regulations.

"The floating homes can go in," said local resident Barry Nicholson. "Apparently there's nothing to stop it."

A narrow lot with water on both sides that bordered on Porters Lake Provincial Park was purchased in 2018 by Scott Brogan and Igor Yuschenko. They have installed a floating home off a lot along Lake Micmac.

Yuscheko envisions a community of floating homes in West Porters Lake.

"There's not too many lands in Nova Scotia with a lake on one side, another lake on the other side and a park on the third [side]," said Yuschenko.

Neighbours use the property as a back way into the park.

Area resident Barry Nicholson has concerns about using the property as a community for floating homes. (Robert Short/CBC)

Nicholson doesn't think the floating homes suit the area. He's worried about the impact on the environment.

"We have issues about water, sewage and garbage disposal," said Nicholson. "Just put a moratorium on floating houses until there are regulations on where they should be and what they should do."

The Halifax Regional Municipality is already studying floating homes. But, according to the councillor who represents West Porters Lake, enacting a moratorium isn't that straightforward.

"It's a very convoluted issue we are trying to figure out," said Coun. David Hendsbee. "Who has jurisdiction? Is it municipal, provincial or federal?"

The developers are not opposed to regulations.

"We want to know what is kosher," said Yuschenko. "There is no intention not to play by the rules. We welcome rules."

Area residents don't think floating homes suit the area. (Robert Short/CBC)

According to Yuschenko, some regulations may help Nova Scotians embrace the concept of floating homes. He points out that there are successful communities of floating homes in Victoria, Vancouver and Toronto.

Nicholson has also raised concerns about the floating homes being rented out on Airbnb.

But the developers said they are not interested in doing that.

"Our idea is to develop the property and sell it to people," said Yuschenko. " We want to give people access to the water for a fraction of the price."

Brogan and Yuschenko also have a development permit for a six-unit apartment building for the part of the property that borders the park.

Close to 400 sign petition

Local residents are unhappy with that as well. A petition with 393 names opposing the development was submitted to the municipality in September.

"What you see in this area is single-family homes," said Nicholson. "An apartment building does not fit in."

The property has water on both sides and space for a multi-unit development at one end. (Robert Short/CBC)

According to the developers, the property came with a septic approval for a single-family home and the zoning allows for a multi-unit building. But they could not say what it would take to get a construction permit.

Hendsbee has raised the issue of the municipality buying the property for public access to the provincial park.

The developers do not rule out reselling the land, but they note they paid more than the property's assessed value and the further they go into the development process the more costly the property becomes.

