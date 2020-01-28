Military psychiatrist testifies at Lionel Desmond inquiry

Some of the military mental health-care providers who treated Lionel Desmond for complex PTSD will testify this week at the Nova Scotia fatality inquiry looking into what led the Afghanistan veteran to kill his family and then himself four years ago.

Desmond returned home from a seven-month tour of Afghanistan in August 2007 as a "changed man," according to both his and his wife's family members. He would be diagnosed with PTSD in 2011 and tried to get treatment within the military system before he was medically discharged in 2015.

At that point, his clinicians recommended he be sent to a Veterans Affairs hospital in Quebec for in-patient PTSD treatment.

He would be released three months later at his own request. A discharge report said he'd made only minimal progress and recommended intensive followup.

But the information in that report and the rest of Desmond's military health records were not made available to the psychiatrists and counsellors who saw him when he returned home to Nova Scotia.

It's an issue that Judge Warren Zimmer has repeatedly returned to and one that lawyers suggest he'll make recommendations about in his final report.

On Jan. 3, 2017, Desmond burst into a house in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., a small community in Guysborough County, and shot his wife, Shanna, his 10-year-old daughter, Aaliyah, his mother, Brenda, and then himself.