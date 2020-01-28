Lionel Desmond's uncle testifies at fatality inquiry

The Lionel Desmond inquiry will hear Thursday from the Afghanistan war veteran's uncle, with whom Desmond would stay when he became agitated and his wife asked him to go somewhere to calm down.

Previous testimony has suggested that Desmond stayed with Sandy Greencorn on Jan. 2, 2017, the night before Desmond shot his wife, Shanna, his mother, Brenda, his daughter, Aaliyah, and himself at a home in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S.

The inquiry heard this week from other witnesses about Desmond's significant decline after he was discharged from Ste. Anne's Hospital in Montreal on Aug. 15, 2016. He'd been receiving in-patient psychiatric treatment there at a program designed for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and other forms of mental illness.

But he went months without followup care after his discharge from the program, and Judge Warren Zimmer noted that lack of followup led to a "substantial and serious degradation in mental health."

The CBC's Laura Fraser is liveblogging the inquiry:

