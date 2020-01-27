Relatives testify at inquiry about Afghanistan war veteran who killed his family

The Lionel Desmond fatality inquiry will continue to hear from the Afghanistan war veteran's relatives Wednesday morning, as part of testimony this week that is creating a picture of the grief and confusion in the days after Desmond killed his family and then himself.

On the evening of Jan. 3, 2017, Desmond slashed the wires on his wife's vehicle then walked in to the family home in Guysborough County, N.S. He shot his wife, Shanna, his 10-year-old daughter, Aaliyah, and his mother, Brenda, before he killed himself.

His sister Cassandra Desmond testified Tuesday about her brother's increasing frustration at trying to get help for his complex post-traumatic stress disorder, both within the military and once he was medically discharged.

Judge Warren Zimmer continues to preside over the fatality inquiry in Port Hawkesbury, N.S. Unlike a public inquiry, it does not seek to lay blame.

CBC reporter Laura Fraser is live blogging the hearing:

Instead, his role will be to hear from the witnesses and the recommendations of the various lawyers in trying to determine why this happened — and to then put forward recommendations to the province about how policy changes regarding health care or domestic violence can prevent future deaths.

In the initial session, Zimmer questioned the layers of bureaucracy that kept health, military and public safety institutions from sharing information about the Afghanistan veteran.

Lionel Desmond's sister Cassandra Desmond testified that her brother lost pride in his service after returning from Afghanistan in August 2007. (CBC)

Cassandra Desmond began testifying Tuesday morning about her brother's pride in serving in the military, a decision she said he made upon learning he was to become a father.

But although he returned to his family home in Lincolnville, N.S., after swearing his oath of allegiance, aglow at continuing the family's history of military service, his sister testified that light extinguished after his eight-month tour of Afghanistan in 2007.

Cassandra spoke of the lack of support that her brother received from the Canadian Forces as he transitioned to living with his wife and infant daughter when he returned in August 2007.

"You knew something happened," she said. "He stayed quiet. He wasn't as talkative, he wasn't as open. In previous years in the military, his training and stuff, he had so much pride, he just lit right up ... but when he came back from Afghanistan every bit of pride that that man wore all those years just was gone."

Her brother's difficulties would later be diagnosed as complex PTSD, something that he would struggle with for the next decade of his life.