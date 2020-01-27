Desmond inquiry to hear from firearms officer, Veterans Affairs employees
New Brunswick firearms officer involved in reviewing veteran's gun licence testifies
The Lionel Desmond inquiry continues this week with testimony expected from a New Brunswick firearms officer who was involved in reviewing the veteran's gun licence after he failed to disclose that he had post-traumatic stress disorder.
Joe Roper, the firearms officers scheduled to testify Tuesday, became involved in the review of Desmond's licence in 2014 when a call to one of his references mentioned that the Afghanistan veteran had PTSD.
But despite that omission — and an attempt at suicide a year later — Desmond got that licence back, passing two separate firearms reviews at different times, according to testimony from New Brunswick's acting chief firearms officer at a fatality inquiry underway in Guysborough, N.S.
Desmond used that licence again on Jan. 3, 2017. He bought a Soviet-style semi-automatic rifle, parked his truck on a logging road behind his wife Shanna's family home in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., and then fatally shot her, their 10-year-old daughter, Aaliyah, and his mother, Brenda. He then killed himself.
The CBC's Laura Fraser is liveblogging the inquiry: