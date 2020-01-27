Desmond inquiry to hear from firearms officer, Veterans Affairs employees

The Lionel Desmond inquiry continues this week with testimony expected from a New Brunswick firearms officer who was involved in reviewing the veteran's gun licence after he failed to disclose that he had post-traumatic stress disorder.

Joe Roper, the firearms officers scheduled to testify Tuesday, became involved in the review of Desmond's licence in 2014 when a call to one of his references mentioned that the Afghanistan veteran had PTSD.

But despite that omission — and an attempt at suicide a year later — Desmond got that licence back, passing two separate firearms reviews at different times, according to testimony from New Brunswick's acting chief firearms officer at a fatality inquiry underway in Guysborough, N.S.

Desmond used that licence again on Jan. 3, 2017. He bought a Soviet-style semi-automatic rifle, parked his truck on a logging road behind his wife Shanna's family home in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., and then fatally shot her, their 10-year-old daughter, Aaliyah, and his mother, Brenda. He then killed himself.

