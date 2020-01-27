Veteran Lionel Desmond's sister-in-law testifies at inquiry into murder-suicide

The fatality inquiry looking into the circumstances that led a 33-year-old Afghanistan war veteran to fatally shoot his wife, his daughter, his mother and then himself at a rural eastern Nova Scotia home four years ago resumes Monday with testimony from his sister-in-law.

The inquiry will hear from Shonda Borden, sister to Lionel Desmond's wife, Shanna, and aunt to the couple's 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah, both of whom Desmond fatally shot when he entered his in-laws' home in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., on Jan. 3, 2017.

Borden was living out West when the shooting happened and her parents, Thelma and Ricky Borden, were visiting her at the time.

Both Thelma and Ricky Borden entered affidavits earlier in the inquiry, which began in January 2020, and each touched on how Desmond's mental health deteriorated and its effect on their daughter. Desmond returned from a seven-month tour of Afghanistan in August 2007, and began showing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, according to earlier testimony.

Shanna Desmond and her daughter, Aaliyah, shown here at Shanna's graduation from nursing school. (Facebook)

He would be diagnosed with severe PTSD by a military psychiatrist in 2011 and, after a relapse, was medically discharged in 2015.

Desmond received outpatient treatment at the Occupational Stress Injury Clinic in Fredericton as a new veteran, but his psychiatrist and psychologist there referred him to an in-patient program in Montreal designed for veterans with PTSD.

Although Desmond spent 2½ months at the residential treatment facility, staff there have testified that he would have needed ongoing treatment after his release in August 2016.

Lionel Desmond spent seven months in Afghanistan in 2007; he was diagnosed with severed PTSD four years after his deployment. (Trev Bungay/Facebook/The Canadian Press)

But he went months without follow-up treatment when he returned home to Nova Scotia, seeing six different physicians during that time to try to get help.

It's a gap in care that inquiry Judge Warren Zimmer has repeatedly returned to in questioning witnesses connected to that time period — and an issue that lawyers at the inquiry have said will certainly be part of his recommendations.

The fatality inquiry is provincial in scope and will make recommendations to prevent future deaths like those of Shanna, Aaliyah, Brenda and Lionel Desmond.

Its primary focus is on whether Desmond had appropriate access to mental health care after his discharge from the military and the residential treatment program — and whether his family had access to domestic violence intervention.

MORE TOP STORIES