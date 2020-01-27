RCMP interviewed former soldier before he killed himself and his family, inquiry hears

RCMP officers who investigated the deaths of a former soldier who turned his gun on his family three years ago before killing himself will testify today at the Desmond fatality inquiry in Guysborough, N.S.

The inquiry has already heard from the first officer to find the bodies of Afghanistan War veteran Lionel Desmond, his wife Shanna, 31, his daughter Aaliyah, 10, and Desmond's mother, Brenda, at a home in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S.

Desmond's sister said Tuesday that hearing the testimony has made her and his three other sisters feel as though they are reliving the deaths of so many close to them.

But Cassandra Desmond said that after waiting for more than three years for the inquiry, she's found some peace in its beginning — and its promise to offer both answers and the chance to prevent other veterans and their families suffering.

"It's not like we have answers to the question as to why they're no longer here," she said. "We miss our family and we'd give anything to have them back, but this is where we are and we have to continue to try make it right and fight for change."

Skip Scribble The CBC's Laura Fraser is liveblogging from the inquiry today

The fatal shootings happened on Jan. 3, 2017, roughly 10 years after Desmond returned home from an eight-month tour in Afghanistan. He suffered nightmares and flashback following his return, and was at times manic and at others paranoid, the inquiry has heard.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Addie MacCallum testified Tuesday about having been called out by Desmond's wife in November 2015 to do a well-being check on him when he didn't seem like himself. The pair were estranged at the time, but MacCallum said although Desmond clearly had mental health issues he didn't seem like a danger to his family or to himself.

Desmond was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) shortly after seeing combat. He received treatment while in the Canadian Forces in Montreal and in New Brunswick, and sought help in Nova Scotia as a veteran.

Framed photos of Shanna Desmond and 10-year-old Aaliyah Desmond are displayed in the family home where they were killed on Jan. 3, 2017. (Eric Woolliscroft/CBC)

But the provincial medical examiner told the inquiry there gaps in getting information from military health records to the civilian doctors who later treated him, creating "a barrier in his access to mental health care."

These barriers and other potential failures of the system are what Judge Warren Zimmer will probe during the next five weeks. At the end of the fatality inquiry, he will not lay blame but will instead make recommendations to prevent future deaths.

Lionel Desmond was part of the 2nd battalion, of the Royal Canadian Regiment. (Trev Bungay/Facebook/The Canadian Press)

MORE TOP STORIES