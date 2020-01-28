Firearms officers tell inquiry how a veteran with PTSD was able to get a gun licence

The focus of the Desmond inquiry shifts this week from access to health care to access to weapons.

Firearms officers and the RCMP will be called to testify about how a veteran with complex post-traumatic stress disorder got his firearms licence renewed.

A medical assessment obtained by CBC News shows that a Fredericton family doctor determined Lionel Desmond was "non-suicidal and stable" and that he had "no concerns for firearms usage" in February 2016.

That report came just three months after the Afghanistan veteran was taken to hospital after cutting his leg in what his wife described as a suicide attempt — and less than a year before he would buy a gun to kill his family and himself.

Dr. Paul Smith, the doctor who signed off on the review, will testify next week.

In advance of that testimony, Judge Warren Zimmer will hear from an RCMP officer and firearms officers who seized a gun from Desmond in New Brunswick and from his wife's home in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S.

That testimony will speak to one of the core parts of the inquiry's mandate — whether Desmond should have been able to keep or obtain the licence that would allow him to buy the gun on Jan. 3, 2017, that he would use to kill his wife, mother, 10-year-old daughter and himself.

Complex mental illness

Desmond had been ill with complex PTSD and major depression since returning from Afghanistan in August 2007. Since his diagnosis in 2011, he'd received treatment in New Brunswick and at an in-patient program in Montreal for veterans with PTSD.

But according to reports from Veterans Affairs, he made only minor progress when he left the facility in August 2016 and returned home to Upper Big Tracadie to live with his wife and daughter.

Framed photos of Shanna & 10-year-old Aaliyah Desmond are displayed in the Borden family home, where they were killed on Jan. 3, 2017. (Eric Woolliscroft/CBC)

Desmond and his had a history of conflict since his return from combat, something that often ended with Desmond screaming and slamming his fists against furniture. But at least two mental health professionals have talked about his deep love for his wife, with therapist Catherine Chambers saying that angry outbursts are often a symptom of PTSD.

