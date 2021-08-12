7-storey development in Halifax's north end draws mixed reviews from HRM committee

Halifax's design advisory committee discussed a proposed seven-storey development for the corner of Gottingen and Bilby streets in Halifax's north end on Wednesday.

The project features what's called "live-work" units on the ground floor, various colours on the outside of the building and two clocks.

One is part of a clock tower on the Gottingen side. The other clock is considered public art and is located on the rooftop. It hangs over the Bilby side.

The clocks got mixed reviews from committee members. One member called the clocks "'funky and fun."

But Alex Kawchuk has safety concerns.

"Where it does hang over the public realm ... I think it would have to be engineered to withstand high winds, and also take into consideration icicles," said Kawchuk.

Another committee member suggested the rooftop clock be replaced with environmental benefits.

A rendering of the proposed Bilby Street development, complete with clocks. (Halifax Regional Municipality)

"That corner is a great corner for windmills and other energy conservation to show this building as a building for the future," said Tom Gribbin, "Emphasize those as a public benefit rather than the silly grandfather clock hanging over the wall."

The committee also had a number of questions about the design of the ground-floor units and the use of four colours on the facade.

"I think it's a little overwhelming," said Jonathan Lampier. "I don't mind a splash of it here and there, but I think there's a little too much going on."

Richard Doucette, the project architect, told the committee the point of the design is to reflect the diversity of the north end and to be "an interesting building."

"The colour adds a richness, it makes the building distinctive," said Doucette. "We feel that this is a concept that we want to go with."

The committee made several suggestions for changes. The project is in the early stage of the development process and some public consultation is required.

