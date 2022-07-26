Three backbench PC MLAs in line for $12,500 salary top-up

It took just over 90 seconds for a committee to change the rules of the Nova Scotia Legislature, paving the way for a $12,500 salary increase for three people who sit on the Progressive Conservative backbenches.

Earlier this fall, Premier Tim Houston's government placed a motion before the House to add Danielle Barkhouse (MLA for Cherster-St. Margarets), Kent Smith (Eastern Shore) and Nolan Young (Shelburne) as deputy speakers.

If Houston pushes ahead with the motion, they will each get the new top-up that comes with the role of deputy speaker.

The move comes just months after an emergency sitting of the Nova Scotia Legislature, which was recalled by Houston for the express purpose of passing a law to nullify a raise for all 55 MLAs which was recommended by an independent commission.

Houston has repeatedly justified denying elected representatives their first raise in almost a decade by pointing to rising costs being shouldered by Nova Scotians.

"We have record-high inflation, we have a number of issues the province is faced with," Houston told reporters on July 19.

"This is not the time to be adjusting the compensation of MLAs."

'It's an inconsistency'

Deputy Premier Allan MacMaster acknowledged on Thursday that the $12,500 increase flew in the face of what happened this summer.

"You're right, it's an inconsistency with the MLA wage review last summer, but it is what it is," MacMaster told reporters following the meeting of the House of Assembly Management Commission.

As the premier has done this fall, MacMaster defended the move to create a record number of deputy speakers positions.

"We've seen, on numerous occasions, people who are not designated as deputy speakers who are stepping into the role," said MacMaster.

"It's important for whoever is in the chair to have some training, have some experience."

MacMaster, who is also the finance minister, said the new deputy speakers will have to do more to earn their salary increases.

"They have to do work for it, they'll have a function in the legislature and I don't think I can say much more than that."

Opposition critical of splitting salary 5 ways

The government originally wanted the deputy speaker's salary of $24,523.25 to be split five ways but the opposition parties objected. That would have meant the two current deputy speakers — NDP MLA Lisa Lachance and Liberal MLA Angela Simmonds — would have seen their $12,500 salary top-ups reduced to about $5,000.

The opposition parties expressed concern about how much time Lachance and Simmonds would spend in the Speaker's chair with a total of five deputies. During this sitting, the Liberals slowed down the work of the House to protest the proposed deputy speaker pay cut.

They agreed to allow the work of the House to proceed at a normal pace after the government assured them their members would not be forced to take a pay cut and that the deputy speakers would each get an equitable share of time in the Speaker's chair.

"I think that both deputy speakers, from both [opposition] parties, they don't deserve to lose the remuneration," said Liberal House leader Derek Mombourquette, who voted in favour of the salary adjustment. "I think they're doing an excellent job."

Mombourquette said his party didn't see the need for three more deputies.

"I don't understand the rationale of five deputy speakers," he said. "It's not done in the House of Commons, let alone any of the other provinces that are much larger than us but also sit more than us."

Between 2016 and 2021, the Nova Scotia Legislature sat between 14 days and 48 days a year. The average over those six years was 37 days. That's on par with the average, for the same period of time, for the Nunavut Legislative Assembly but every other provincial legislature sat longer. Every one of them makes due with a single deputy speaker or two.

An analysis by the Nova Scotia Legislative Library from 1999 to 2021 shows the Nova Scotia Legislature sat an average of 50 days per year, compared to 84 in Ontario.

NDP House leader Susan Leblanc said her party also opposed adding three more deputies to the roster but agreed to the salary adjustment.

"We do value the fact MLA Lachance is a deputy speaker and in this trade-off, we want to make sure that their position is protected," said Leblanc.

