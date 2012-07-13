Halifax developer fined after building demolition began before tenant moved out

A Halifax development company that started demolishing an apartment building with a tenant still living there has been issued two penalties totalling $1,000 by the province's Department of Labour.

The administrative penalties were issued following a Dec. 4 inspection by the province. Each are for $500.

One was for violating the process outlined in the engineering plan, and the other was related to a lack of proper hazard assessment and site controls, according to an email from department spokesperson Shannon Kerr.

Halifax Regional Municipality and the province issued stop-work orders in early December when Mosaik Properties began tearing down the residential building at on North Street.

There was still a tenant in the unit on the corner when the demolition began in December. (Pam Berman/CBC)

The demolition got underway before the last tenant had moved out, and while a hearing before the Residential Tenancies Board was pending. The tenant is no longer living in the building.

The province's stop-work order was lifted on Jan. 5 after compliance with the order was met. But the HRM order remains in place.

The municipality revoked the demolition permit for the project on Jan. 4, but it only applies to the demolition of the overall structure.

Erin DiCarlo, HRM spokesperson, said in an email that even with a stop-work order in place "environmental remediation and other steps are currently being taken by the developer to ensure the site is safe and secure."

According to HRM, the developers can appeal the decision to revoke the demolition permit to the Nova Scotia Building Advisory Committee. But DiCarlo said the city has not been served with an appeal.

