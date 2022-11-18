Rainer Minzloff held onto things — photos, objects, stories.

They reveal a story of immigration, family, work, challenge, celebration.

His daughter, filmmaker Hannah Minzloff, captured his final chapter as he lived with with Lewy body dementia.

Rainer Minzloff died in April 2021. He was 85. (Truefaux Films)

Memories and mementos, old and new, are woven into the documentary Dementia, Dad and Me.

You can stream the film on CBC Gem. It will also air this Saturday on Absolutely Canadian on CBC TV at 2 p.m. (2:30 NT).

The onset of his dementia brought a dramatic change to the relationship Hannah has with her father. Dementia, Dad and Me follows the two of them as they find new ways to connect, and to navigate the delicate transition of their roles from father and daughter to caregiver and cared for. Director: Hannah Minzloff