Demand for holiday gifts, food hampers surges, say Halifax charities

Some Halifax-area charities say they're alarmed by the surge in requests for help this holiday season, as some previous donors are becoming first–time recipients for their aid.

The Salvation Army and Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank say demand for Christmas food baskets and gift programs have gone up as much as 40 per cent compared to last year, and requests for help are still coming in.

Brent Haas, a captain with the Salvation Army, says they provided Christmas presents to about 2,500 families in Halifax Regional Municipality last year.

This year he says they've already topped 3,150 families and the program is still underway.

"Even now, well into December, where normally it would be a trickle of people, we're still seeing a flow of people reaching out for support," Haas said. "We can't even estimate at the moment where these numbers might end up landing."

More than 70 families have registered to receive gifts from Parker Street's toy drive this year. (Carolyn Ray/CBC)

And Haas says donations are way down this year. The Salvation Army received less than half of its goal for the annual Christmas kettle campaign in the Halifax area. Across the Maritimes, Haas says they're about $100,000 behind where they were this time last year.

"We have less than two weeks left to raise those funds to help us with Christmas but also our supports and services all throughout the year."

The Salvation Army also offers supper once a week as part of their food bank offering. Last year, Haas said they'd feed 80 people on a busy night. Now they're regularly feeding 140.

"There's really nothing at this point that we could name that we offer at the Salvation Army that the demand has not considerably increased on these programs and services."

Among those asking for help, he says, is a number of middle class families who include two income earners but still cannot make ends meet.

"We're seeing alarming numbers," he said.

It's the same situation at Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank.

Denise Daley, the executive director, says more than 800 people have registered for their Christmas hamper program, which hands out the supplies to make a holiday meal.

"We had persons that are mid–income earners. They have a steady job, they have a family and they are reaching out to the food bank," Daley said.

"It speaks to what's happening across Canada... Families are struggling between their bills and buying food, so what's the alternative? Reach out to a community or a centre that's able to help."

She estimates they'll see a 40 per cent increase in the number of hampers handed out compared to last year.

Denise Daley, the executive director of Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank, says inflation has pushed a lot of mid-income families to ask the charity for help this year. (Carolyn Ray/CBC)

Parker Street also offers a secret Santa program, where sponsors can shop for gifts for a family. She says they coordinate with other charities — including the Salvation Army — to make sure there aren't duplicates on the lists. That way, she says, they can ensure everyone who asks for help receives something.

This year, 73 families have been sponsored, and Parker Street continues to receive requests.

"It's been the highest we've had so far."

