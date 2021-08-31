Halifax charities see increased demand for donated school supplies

With school starting in a few days, charities in Halifax Regional Municipality that provide school supplies say the demand for help is significantly higher this year — and dozens of applicants find themselves asking for help for the first time.

The Salvation Army handed out about 700 backpacks on its distribution day. Families could fill them with supplies including paper, scissors, markers and calculators.

That number is nearly 25 per cent higher than last year, and climbing.

Capt. Brent Haas, who is overseeing the program, said the Salvation Army continues to receive applications. Many are from people who have never asked before.

Pandemic a factor

"Individuals make comments like, 'I've always donated to the Salvation Army, I've always given, never thinking I would need to be a recipient, but here I am,'" he said.

"Obviously the pandemic has impacted them and their financial reality in such a way to need assistance."

Haas said it's been eye-opening to talk to those in the service industry, who largely depend on tips to fill gaps in their income.

The Salvation Army isn't the only place seeing a growing need for help.

Parker Street expects to hand out more than 1,000 backpacks filled with supplies by the time school starts next week. That's 30 per cent more than last year. (Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank)

Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank just held its annual backpack distribution day. More than 900 bags stuffed with supplies were handed out — and there's another 100 children on the waiting list hoping for some help before school starts next week.

That's a 30 per cent increase from last year, said Amgad Zaky, the director of donor relations.

"We received even more applications than we were expecting," said Zaky. "We will be doing our best to give to everyone who is on our wait list, but unfortunately this may not be possible if we run out of supplies."

He said there's more pressure on families that struggle to cover expenses now that students will be back in the classroom and not studying at home.

Help for immigrant, refugee families

Zaky said one woman, a single mother of six, was extremely grateful for the support. He said they also helped a number of immigrant and former refugee families.

"We're happy to be able to support those who are new to Halifax while they're transitioning to their new home."

This is Zaky's first year working with the program. He said it's shown him that Parker Street could help in other ways.

He's hoping to be able to include winter boots or coats to the program next year, to make sure all kids have the basic needs that can add up quickly.

At the Salvation Army, Haas said not only were more families helped, but volunteers received a lot more thanks and gratitude than usual.

"For many, it's almost an equivalent need to Christmas," he said of the financial strain on families.

"Mentally and emotionally this has been a very difficult season for a lot of people," he said of their reactions as they came in to pick up the supplies.

"When you can put something that they would love and be so proud to wear in their hands — and obviously it had all their school supplies — it kind of felt like Christmas, I must say."

