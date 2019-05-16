Deliberately set fire forces 12 people from burning building in Dartmouth

Police are investigating what they say is a deliberately set fire at an apartment building on Lakefront Road in Dartmouth early Thursday morning.

In a news release, Halifax Regional Police say emergency crews were called to the scene at around 3:45 a.m. Firefighters extinguished the fire shortly before 4:30 a.m.

No one was injured.

Diondre Beals lives on the second floor and was awoken by the fire alarm. He, his girlfriend and his dog escaped to safety.

"But as soon as you opened the door it was just all smoked out. Down on the bottom floor was all flames," he said.

Halifax Transit provided a bus on site to temporarily shelter the 12 adults and children who fled the building.

Police say the arson investigation is still in the early stages but are asking that anyone with information about the fire to call police.

