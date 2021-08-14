Some deli products containing broccoli recalled in Atlantic Canada

The Canadian Food inspection Agency has issued a recall in Atlantic Canada for some deli products containing broccoli. There is a potential for listeria contamination.

The items were clerk-served and pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in the Atlantic provinces up to and including Friday, according to a media release.

Deli and pre-packed products at Hartland Valufoods and Centreville Valufoods in New Brunswick are also included in the recall.

The agency is asking the public not to consume these products and to either dispose of them or return them to the store where they were purchased.

There have been no illnesses reported in relation to these products.

Listeria can cause symptoms like vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

MORE TOP STORIES