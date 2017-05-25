Halifax murder trials delayed as courts don't have pandemic-safe venue

The COVID-19 pandemic is creating a legal backlog in Halifax courts.

Courts are meeting by telephone conference call or via video appearances. Trials by judge alone can proceed, but jury trials are delayed.

Justice Patrick Duncan was in Supreme Court Thursday. He said they still don't have a suitable venue to hold jury trials during the pandemic.

Duncan said 19 jury trials have been adjourned so far, taking the court into September. One jury trial is still scheduled for October, and four for November.

Duncan spoke Thursday with William Sandeson, who will go on trial for a second time after successfully appealing his murder conviction in the death of Taylor Samson in Halifax. Sandeson told the judge he does not have legal counsel.

The court also heard from Joseph Noel Landry, who is accused of killing a longtime friend in Dartmouth, Owen Patrick Nelson, who is accused of killing a woman he once dated , and lawyers for Rae'heem Downey, accused of killing a man in Eastern Passage.

Duncan asked all of them to return to court on Aug. 20. He said he hopes to have "better news" about the search for a safe venue by then.

