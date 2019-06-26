211-year-old Annapolis Royal home designated national historic site

To say the deGannes-Cosby House on St. George Street in Annapolis Royal, N.S., is loaded with history would be an understatement.

Built in 1708 by the French for one of their military leaders, Maj. Louis-Joseph de Gannes de Falaise, it has now been designated a national historic site by the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada.

"It's been a real community effort to get this designation and we couldn't be happier, we are very proud of that," said Jane Nicholson, an Annapolis Royal resident who has restored some older structures in the town.

More than 20 families have lived in the home over two centuries and it once served as the residence of the lieutenant-governor of the town and Fort Anne, beginning with Maj. Alexander Cosby in 1727.

"This house is the story of the Acadians, the French and the English and the back and forth," said Nicholson. "I think it's a very meaningful story."

The front parlour of the deGannes-Cosby House. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Currently owned by the How family, they meticulously removed many upgrades made to the home to bring it back to its original state.

Now when you walk in the first thing you notice are the post and beam timbers and massive planks. The old boards serve dual purpose as floors and ceilings in the two-storey home. One plank in particular stands out.

"The biggest one is 20 feet long, it runs the entire length of the parlour and over the main hallway and it is 31 inches wide," said Alan Melanson, a 10th generation Acadian and the past president of the Historical Association of Annapolis Royal. "It's a testament to their craftsmanship."

The deGannes-Cosby House in Annapolis Royal was built in 1708. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The names of every family that has lived in the house are written on the bottom side of the steps and can be clearly seen when going to the basement.

The federal designation was granted last week, but the process took nearly two years to complete. Fourteen letters of support were written, some by former homeowners.

"Because I was raised in the womb of history, my own sense of connection between past and present is very strong," wrote Gordon Wetmore, whose family acquired the house in 1911 and owned it for 72 years.

"It is time for the public to have guaranteed access to this connection between the first European settlers that started Canada and the nation that we are still building today."

The planks and beams in the deGannes-Cosby House are believed to have been cut in 1707. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The house, which borders on the town's historical gardens, had already been given heritage status by provincial and municipal governments. A plaque signifying its new federal status is expected to be mounted in October.

Nobody currently lives in the home full time, and it's future ownership is up in the air. How much public access there will be also has to be determined.

"I always tell people it's the oldest wooden house in Canada," said Alyn How, a son of current owners Jim and Pauline How, who now live in a nursing home.

"We are taking our time to make sure we make the right decision with the house in concert with town officials, because it is such an important piece of the heritage story in this very historic town."

The names of all the deGannes-Cosby House homeowners are written on the bottom side of these steps. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

That history dates back to 1605 when the French settled in the area.

Port-Royal National Historic Site and Fort Anne National Historic Site are both located a short distance from the deGannes-Cosby House.

