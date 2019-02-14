Police search for suspect in defibrillator theft at Acadia University

Two men were seen stealing a defibrillator from Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., RCMP say.

One of the men has been identified, but police are searching for the second suspect who is described as having dark skin, wearing dark pants, a black parka-style jacket and ball cap.

The men were seen on security footage taking the defibrillator from the Beveridge Arts Centre on Feb. 8, police say.

Police are searching for a suspect after a defibrillator was stolen from Acadia University (RCMP)

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

