Dalhousie University names its new president

Dalhousie University has appointed biologist and administrator Deep Saini as its next president.

The Halifax university said Saini was the selection committee's unanimous choice. He is currently the president and vice-chancellor of the University of Canberra in Australia and previously worked at four Canadian universities.

In a news release, Saini said he was "honoured and humbled" to take on the new role in Halifax. He'll start the five-year term Jan. 1, 2020.

"The university's singular commitment to its anchor role in the region's economic and social development is fittingly matched to its lofty national and global aspirations — a balance that I have espoused throughout my career and will form the cornerstone of my leadership at Dal," Saini said.

After a fabulous time and great advances <a href="https://twitter.com/UniCanberra?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UniCanberra</a>, honoured to have the opportunity to serve as <a href="https://twitter.com/DalhousieU?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DalhousieU</a> President. Thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/UniCanberra?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UniCanberra</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Canberra?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Canberra</a> for your affection and support. See you <a href="https://twitter.com/DalhousieU?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DalhousieU</a> in January - looking forward to a great future together <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DalhousieU?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DalhousieU</a> —@DeepSainiUC

Originally from India, Saini has a doctorate in plant physiology from the University of Adelaide in Australia. He worked at the University of Alberta and the Université de Montréal's Plant Biology Research Institute before becoming a dean of the Faculty of Environment at the University of Waterloo in 2006.

He also spent six years working as the vice-president at the University of Toronto and principal of the University of Toronto's Mississauga campus.

Peter MacKinnon is now serving as Dalhousie's interim president. His term finishes at the end of June.

The school said its board of governors will be looking at options for filling the role on an interim basis for the rest of 2019.

