Messy weather in store for Atlantic Canada as storm moves east

A wintry mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain is tracking eastward over Atlantic Canada today, with forecasters warning the low pressure system could interrupt holiday travel and threaten power lines.

Environment Canada has issued weather alerts warning of potentially icy roads, slippery sidewalks, heavy rain and strong winds across much of the region.

Most of New Brunswick is blanketed by freezing rain warnings while special weather statements in Nova Scotia and P.E.I. indicate snow will change over to ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain before diminishing to scattered showers Saturday morning.

Newfoundland is under multiple blowing snow advisories while a Wreckhouse wind warning is in effect for the extreme southwestern tip of the province, with gusts expected to reach 100 km/h overnight.

11:30am update: the snow now moving into Moncton then into Halifax lunchtime. Will get messy on roads... —@YHZweatherguy

Linda Libby, a meteorologist with the federal forecasting service, said the weather will be messy and create challenging travel conditions.

"It's not the worst storm we'll have all winter, but it's certainly one that will be tricky," she said.

Libby said the duration of the freezing rain, which could hover over parts of the Maritimes for several hours, may cause some infrastructure damage.

In Halifax, where snow and ice pellets are expected to change over to rain as temperatures rise above freezing overnight, the municipality said it will enforce the overnight winter parking ban "to allow crews to properly clear the streets and sidewalks."

Nova Scotia Power not expecting significant outages

As of 2 p.m., there were only a handful of customers affected by power outages in New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador, but more than 6,700 people were without power in Nova Scotia.

Sherri Woodland-Farmer, the manager of customer communications for Nova Scotia Power, said significant outages aren't expected.

"This is a very typical storm with, luckily, warmer temperatures that would reduce any impact likely to our power lines, so we have crews in our depots, as always, on standby, on call, to respond should outages occur," she said.