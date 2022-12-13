Winter storm causes many cancellations in northeastern Nova Scotia

A winter storm in northeastern Nova Scotia has led to a slew of closures Tuesday morning.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin says by the time the snow is done falling, up to 40 centimetres may have fallen over Cape Breton. By noon, the snow should change to rain.

The following schools are closed:

All schools in the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education.

All schools in the Strait Regional Centre for Education.

NSCC's Marconi, Pictou and Strait campuses, and Wagmatcook Learning Centre.

St. Francis Xavier University (exams scheduled for today will be rescheduled to next month).

Cape Breton University (exams scheduled for morning are rescheduled for Dec. 20. A decision about afternoon and evening exams will be made by 11 a.m. AT).

Transit Cape Breton is not operating due to poor road conditions.

High winds, snow and blowing snow in CB right now. The snow changes over to rain this afternoon in Cape Breton and the snow increases in NB and PEI. WED AM the rain/snow line moves into NB and snow continues to fall along the Fundy Coast of NB and NS. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/peistorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#peistorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/rRUBHA4M2o">pic.twitter.com/rRUBHA4M2o</a> —@tsimpkin

The following municipal entities are closed:

Cape Breton Regional Municipality's city hall will make a decision about whether to reopen by 11 a.m.

Richmond County's municipal office will reassess at noon.

The Town of Port Hawkesbury's municipal office will reassess at 10 a.m.

Antigonish town hall will make a decision this morning about whether to reopen at noon.

Power outages are largely concentrated in Antigonish and Guysborough counties, as well as the Sydney area.

As of 7:45 a.m., there were about 5,800 customers without power in those areas.

