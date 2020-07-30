Police do not suspect foul play after man found dead in Lunenburg County

Police say they do not believe there was foul play in the death of a man who was found lying on the side of a road in Maplewood, N.S.

On Tuesday at 1:40 p.m., Lunenburg District RCMP responded to a report of a deceased man lying on Gilbert Road. The man's remains were found by a resident of the area.

Paramedics were also dispatched to the scene and determined the man had been dead for a couple of hours.

RCMP canvassed the area in order to identify the man. Police say a tentative identification was made a short time later.

Police say that RCMP investigators at the scene determined that there had been no obvious foul play preceding the man's death.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner's Office is assisting with the investigation and an autopsy will be done.

