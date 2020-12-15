Debris from missing scallop dragger may have been spotted during aerial search

The RCMP may have discovered debris from the missing scallop dragger Chief William Saulis, but it's too early to say with certainty.

The debris was located during an aerial search on Monday after the search had been paused for the holiday weekend.

The team searched about 100 kilometres of coastline from Digby Gut, N.S., to Harbourville, N.S., by helicopter, according to a news release.

The vessel with six men aboard has not been seen or heard from since it sent out its emergency beacon near Delaps Cove shortly before 6 a.m. on Dec. 15. One body was recovered.

Debris 'consistent' with missing boat

Tuesday's release describes the debris as "consistent with a small section of the upper portion of the Chief William Saulis," but that nothing has been confirmed.

"It just seems to be consistent with the debris we've located so far ... this here fits the aging, weathering, those kind of factors," said RCMP Sgt. Andrew Joyce.

The six men known to have been on board the Chief William Saulis. Top row, from left: Captain Charles Roberts, Aaron Cogswell, Dan Forbes. Bottom row, from left: Eugene Francis, Michael Drake and Leonard Gabriel. (Facebook/CBC)

He did not say where the debris was located.

Police are partnering with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada to determine whether the debris is from the vessel.

The search is expected to resume on Wednesday. No helicopter was available Tuesday.

The air search is suspended on Tuesday due to the unavailability of a helicopter, but is expected to resume on Wednesday. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

The body of crew member Michael Drake of Newfoundland was recovered shortly after the vessel went missing.

The remaining five crew members, Aaron Cogswell, Leonard Gabriel, Dan Forbes, Eugene Francis and Charles Roberts, the captain of the vessel, have not been found.

