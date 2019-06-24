Deborah Smith named new chief justice of Supreme Court of Nova Scotia

For only the second time in history, a woman has been appointed as chief justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named Deborah Smith to the position, a role left vacant when Joseph Kennedy retired this spring.

"Chief Justice Smith brings over 17 years of experience practising law in Halifax and, more recently, over 18 years of service as a judge on the province's Supreme Court," Trudeau said in a news release Monday. "I am confident she will serve Nova Scotians well in her new role."

Smith is a 1983 graduate of Dalhousie Law School and was admitted to the Nova Scotia bar in 1984. She practised civil and family law for 17 years with McInnes Cooper.

'Passion and commitment'

She had been the associate chief justice of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court since December 2004.

"Throughout her time on the Supreme Court, Chief Justice Smith has demonstrated her passion and commitment to improving the administration of justice," said Michael Wood, chief justice of Nova Scotia.

"She has been recognized nationally as a leader in judicial education and training, helping to ensure Canadian judges are in touch with the society in which they judge."

Chief justices and associate chief justices in Canada are responsible for the leadership and administration of their courts.

Constance Glube was the first female chief justice in Nova Scotia. She was appointed as chief justice of the trial division in 1982, chief justice of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court in 1993, and in 1998 was named chief justice of Nova Scotia.

Smith's appointment is effective immediately. A ceremony to celebrate her swearing-in will be scheduled in the coming weeks.

