Man fatally shoots hunting partner after mistaking him for deer, RCMP say

A 60-year-old Debert, N.S., man is dead after police say he was shot in a tragic hunting accident Monday about an hour north of Halifax.

Nova Scotia RCMP and paramedics were called to a wooded area in Belmont just before 5 p.m.

According to police, the victim and a 41-year-old Debert man were hunting together and following a deer when they got separated. Police say the younger man shot what he thought was a deer. Instead, he fatally shot his hunting partner.

Police have not released the identities of either the victim or the 41-year-old.

The incident is under investigation. RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said it's too soon to say whether charges will be laid.