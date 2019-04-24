Cape Breton police ask for public's help to solve 2017 disappearance

Police in Cape Breton are renewing their plea for information in the case of a Sydney woman who's been missing for two years.

Debbie Ann Hutchinson was last seen on video surveillance on April 15, 2017, in her vehicle at several local businesses.

The following day, her 2005 white Kia Magentis was found burned in a wooded area off Cossitt Heights Drive in Sydney.

She hadn't been reported missing at that point. The car was towed for salvage.

After family couldn't reach the then 59 year old for several days, they reported her disappearance to police on April 24.

Debbie Hutchinson's 2005 Kia Magentis was found burned in Sydney, N.S., on April 16, 2017, which was a day after she was last seen. (Submitted by Cape Breton Regional Police)

Hutchinson's twin sister, Darlene McDonald, believes someone took Hutchinson.

"Somebody went into her house after she got home that day [April 15]," she said. "For whatever reason, she had a disagreement with them. I don't know, but ... they took her. And they took a truck or burnt her car and did something to her."

In a news release, police said they have interviewed more than 60 people, canvassed neighbours and searched the area where Hutchinson's car was found by ground and air.

Police don't know what happened and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

At the time of her disappearance, Hutchinson was five feet, weighed about 95 pounds and had brown eyes and greying hair.

