Watch the N.S. leaders debate live starting at 6 p.m. AT

Leaders from Nova Scotia's Liberal, NDP and Progressive Conservative parties will come together for a live, commercial-free, 90-minute debate to discuss important issues affecting Nova Scotians on Wednesday, July 28 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. AT.

The debate will be broadcast live on CBC TV and CBC Radio One, and livestreamed above. People can also follow it live on CBC Gem, CBC Listen, Facebook and YouTube.

CBC Nova Scotia News hosts Tom Murphy and Amy Smith will moderate the debate with Liberal Leader Iain Rankin, NDP Leader Gary Burrill and Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston.

The debate will be broken into five sections: health care; the economy; diversity and inclusion; the environment; and virtual questions submitted by audience members.

MORE TOP STORIES