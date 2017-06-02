2 dead after fishing boat capsizes in waters off Antigonish County

Two men from the Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation have died and a woman was rescued and taken to hospital after their fishing boat capsized Monday afternoon in the waters off Nova Scotia's Antigonish County, according to RCMP.

They had been out in an oyster fishing boat in rough waters near Bayfield when someone called 911 around 2:30 p.m.

The RCMP have released few other details about what happened, pending the notification of next of kin.

However information about the deaths was posted on the Paqtnkek Facebook page late Monday night.

"Our community mourns the loss of two young men today," the post stated. "Prayers to their family and friends, and thank you to hospital staff, emergency and helicopter crews for their efforts, and to clergy at the hospital for the kind and compassionate support."

A followup post Tuesday morning said a crisis team from Eskasoni First Nation in Cape Breton will be at the Paqtnkek health centre for three days to help people deal with the fishing tragedy.

Tuesday's council meeting and other band events have been cancelled.

