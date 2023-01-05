Content
Nova Scotia

Police say death on Herring Cove Road is suspicious

Halifax Regional Police found a man dead in a home in the 400 block of Herring Cove Road shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers initially responded to a report of an injured person in the Halifax home Wednesday night

Anjuli Patil · CBC News ·
Multiple police vehicles blocking a street at night.
Halifax Regional Police blocked off a section of Herring Cove Road Wednesday night while officers investigated a suspicious death. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Halifax Regional Police say the death of a man on Herring Cove Road Wednesday night is suspicious.

Officers went to a residence in the 400 block of Herring Cove Road just before 8 p.m. after getting a call about an injured man.

Once they arrived, according a press release, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Herring Cove Road was closed to all traffic between Drysdale Road and Sussex Street.

Information on the death can be shared with police directly at 902-490-5020.

police tape across a street at night
Police asked people to stay away from the 400 block of Herring Cove Road between Drysdale Road and Sussex Street. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)
