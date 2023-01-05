Police say death on Herring Cove Road is suspicious
Halifax Regional Police found a man dead in a home in the 400 block of Herring Cove Road shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers initially responded to a report of an injured person in the Halifax home Wednesday night
Halifax Regional Police say the death of a man on Herring Cove Road Wednesday night is suspicious.
Officers went to a residence in the 400 block of Herring Cove Road just before 8 p.m. after getting a call about an injured man.
Once they arrived, according a press release, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Herring Cove Road was closed to all traffic between Drysdale Road and Sussex Street.
Information on the death can be shared with police directly at 902-490-5020.
