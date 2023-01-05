Police say death on Herring Cove Road is suspicious

Halifax Regional Police say the death of a man on Herring Cove Road Wednesday night is suspicious.

Officers went to a residence in the 400 block of Herring Cove Road just before 8 p.m. after getting a call about an injured man.

Once they arrived, according a press release, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Herring Cove Road was closed to all traffic between Drysdale Road and Sussex Street.

Information on the death can be shared with police directly at 902-490-5020.

Police asked people to stay away from the 400 block of Herring Cove Road between Drysdale Road and Sussex Street. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

