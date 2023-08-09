Content
Nova Scotia

Death of 26-year-old man ruled a homicide, Halifax police say

The victim, Davelle Rodney Vance Desmond, died in hospital following a disturbance on Lower Water Street on Sunday night, police say.

Victim identified as Davelle Rodney Vance Desmond

CBC News ·
The badge of the Halifax Regional Police is seen on the sleeve of a navy blue shirt.
Police say the death of Davelle Rodney Vance Desmond, 26, has been ruled a homicide. (Robert Short/CBC)

The death of a 26-year-old Halifax man last weekend has been ruled a homicide, police say.

In a news release on Wednesday, Halifax Regional Police identified the victim as Davelle Rodney Vance Desmond.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service conducted an autopsy and determined that his death was a homicide, the release said.

Police said they responded to a report of a disturbance on the 1500 block of Lower Water Street in downtown Halifax on Sunday at around 9:40 p.m. Desmond was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. 

A GoFundMe set up to help his family cover funeral expenses said Desmond and his girlfriend had been expecting a child in November.

Police are asking anyone with further information, including video from the area, to contact them by phone at 902-490-5020.

