Death of 26-year-old man ruled a homicide, Halifax police say

The death of a 26-year-old Halifax man last weekend has been ruled a homicide, police say.

In a news release on Wednesday, Halifax Regional Police identified the victim as Davelle Rodney Vance Desmond.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service conducted an autopsy and determined that his death was a homicide, the release said.

Police said they responded to a report of a disturbance on the 1500 block of Lower Water Street in downtown Halifax on Sunday at around 9:40 p.m. Desmond was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A GoFundMe set up to help his family cover funeral expenses said Desmond and his girlfriend had been expecting a child in November.

Police are asking anyone with further information, including video from the area, to contact them by phone at 902-490-5020.

