Death of 53-year-old man in Truro ruled a homicide

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service has ruled that a suspicious death in Truro, N.S., is a homicide.

Officers with the Truro Police Service were called to an apartment on Arthur Street early Sunday morning for a report of an unresponsive man. Officers found a body in the apartment and referred the case to the medical examiner.

Police have not yet identified the victim, other than to say he was a 53-year-old man who lived in the apartment.

A statement Tuesday from the Truro Police Service said his name will be released once his relatives from outside Nova Scotia have been notified.

