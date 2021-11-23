Death of 53-year-old man in Truro ruled a homicide
The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service has ruled that a suspicious death in Truro, N.S., is a homicide. Officers with the Truro Police Service were called to an apartment on Arthur Street early Sunday morning for a report of an unresponsive man.
Officers with the Truro Police Service were called to an apartment on Arthur Street early Sunday morning for a report of an unresponsive man. Officers found a body in the apartment and referred the case to the medical examiner.
Police have not yet identified the victim, other than to say he was a 53-year-old man who lived in the apartment.
A statement Tuesday from the Truro Police Service said his name will be released once his relatives from outside Nova Scotia have been notified.
