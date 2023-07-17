RCMP asking for public's help in Halifax-area homicide probe

The death of a man who was found seriously injured in his Halifax-area home earlier this month has been ruled a homicide by Nova Scotia's medical examiner.

Police were called to a home on Sackville Drive in Middle Sackville, N.S., on the evening of July 3 for a report of an injured man. They found Noel Graham Fredericks, 71, inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now appealing for the public's help.

"At this time we believe this was targeted in nature," RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said Monday.

"We don't believe that there's any risk to the public."

Tremblay said police are particularly interested in any video that may have been taken in the area, including dashcam footage.

"Even if you just drove on Sackville Drive during the day or evening, the evening prior to that, certainly we'd be interested in obtaining that footage," Tremblay said.

Police are also looking for information about a woman who was seen driving a maroon-coloured vehicle on Sackville Drive about three hours before Fredericks was found injured, he said.

Fredericks operated a used car dealership from his property.

