Man arrested after woman found dead in Hammonds Plains home

The RCMP say they're investigating a homicide after a woman died at a home on Glen Arbour Way in Hammonds Plains, N.S.

Officers were called to the home around 2:40 p.m. Thursday where they found the woman's body. They arrested a 45-year-old man at the scene.

The man was taken into custody without incident, according to a press release.

The RCMP have not said how the woman died. There is nothing in the release about a possible relationship between the two people.

The identities of the man and woman have not been made public. The RCMP investigation into the incident is continuing.

