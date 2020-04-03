Skip to Main Content
Man arrested after woman found dead in Hammonds Plains home
Nova Scotia·New

The RCMP say they're investigating a homicide after a woman died at a home on Glen Arbour Way in Hammonds Plains.

A 45-year-old man was arrested at the scene

CBC News ·
The woman was found dead at this home on Glen Arbour Way. (David Laughlin/CBC)

The RCMP say they're investigating a homicide after a woman died at a home on Glen Arbour Way in Hammonds Plains, N.S.

Officers were called to the home around 2:40 p.m. Thursday where they found the woman's body. They arrested a 45-year-old man at the scene. 

The man was taken into custody without incident, according to a press release.

The RCMP have not said how the woman died. There is nothing in the release about a possible relationship between the two people. 

The identities of the man and woman have not been made public. The RCMP investigation into the incident is continuing.  

