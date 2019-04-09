Man found dead in a brook after crash in Pictou County

A man who was reported missing from the scene of a single-vehicle crash Sunday in Pictou County has been found dead.

RCMP said the 38-year-old man went missing from the accident scene on Highway 104 near Marshy Hope.

RCMP searched the scene, bringing in a police dog but could not locate the man.

Local volunteers with Ground Search and Rescue were also called in to search the area. They found the man's body at about 6 p.m. Monday. He was lying in a brook.

A police investigation is continuing.

